Irish golf clubs can apply for €10,000 grant

Golf clubs in Ireland have until early September to apply for a one-off €10,000 payment to help boost their operating performance following the coronavirus disruption.

Golf Ireland will administer a funding package of €610,000, which aims to deliver immediate funding to golf clubs meeting specific criteria to a maximum grant of €10,000 (nearly £9,000). The criteria includes becoming signatories of the Women in Golf charter, which showcases that each signatory is welcoming to women.

A Golf Ireland spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “Over the past number of months we have been lobbying on behalf of golf clubs with governing bodies including The R&A, Sport Ireland and Sport Northern Ireland to examine what support packages can be put in place to assist clubs during this difficult time.

“With the global pandemic leading to widespread temporary course closures and drastic reductions in domestic and international travel, many golf clubs and facilities are facing serious financial difficulties. The fund is being provided to help The R&A’s affiliated national associations to support those clubs and facilities, although some of the money may be used for other activities key to the future health of the sport.”

One key condition of receiving the funding is regards to the Women in Golf Charter. Funded clubs must become a Women in Golf Charter signatory within three months of receiving the funding and commit to achieving a number of ‘Bronze, Silver, and Gold’ commitments in the areas of visibility, governance, participation, culture, and gender balance within a set timeframe.

Clubs must also demonstrate a clear financial need for the grant as a result of the pandemic and the club’s management committee ought to have already put in place cost-saving measures and reductions where possible to address the current crisis.

Applications are open until September 4, with successful clubs receiving their grants before the end of September.

Additionally, for clubs in the Republic of Ireland, the revised Restart Grant Plus Scheme means support will now be provided for enterprises that could not access the original government grant scheme.