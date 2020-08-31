Lincolnshire sees the biggest jump in golf ‘staycation’ searches

New research on online searches for golf breaks broken down by the English counties people want to visit has found that Lincolnshire has seen the biggest jump in the last year.

The website Semetrical found that searches for golf breaks in Lincolnshire were up by 175 percent in July 2020, compared with July 2019.

In total 14 counties saw at least a doubling of searches from a pre coronavirus summer to this year’s summer, with Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Shropshire all seeing a rise of 150 percent.

Cornwall, which has been talked about as a ‘staycation’ destination, is only 16th on the list, but still with a rise of 88 percent.

“Foreign golf breaks are largely off the table due to Covid travel restrictions, so avid golfers have been looking closer to home for a golfing getaway, with many locations experiencing a new surge in interest,” said a spokeswoman.

“Devon was the most desirable location overall, with 1,300 average searches in July, up from 560 for the same period last year, for golf holiday related terms.

“The most searched-for UK golf resorts were The Belfry in the West Midlands, St Andrews and Carnoustie in Scotland, The Grove in Hertfordshire and Close House in Newcastle.

“Over the same period, searches for golf breaks in popular European destinations decreased.

Golf holiday related searches for Cyprus were down 25 percent, Bulgaria by 14 percent, Turkey by 13 percent and Portugal by seven percent.”