‘Major disruption’ to golf course after chemical applied ‘in error’

An historic golf course in Aberdeen has said it will be on temporary greens for the rest of the year and into 2021 after a chemical was applied in error earlier this summer, causing significant damage.

According to the Evening Express, the putting surfaces at Kings Links have become so badly affected that the turf on several greens will be entirely relaid.

A new head greenkeeper has been appointed, it adds.

The greens were severely damaged after ‘the erroneous application of a strong chemical’ in June. They have become increasingly bare and dry in the last two months.

The course is operated by Sport Aberdeen, which has apologised to golfers.

According to the paper, it has admitted it will not be possible to fix the problem without major intervention, and, along with course maintenance contractor idverde, will embark on an ‘extensive’ repair programme which will include completely relaying the turf on the worst-affected greens.

‘The work will be overseen by the STRI and a new head greenkeeper has been appointed at Kings Links,’ adds the paper.

Work is expected to take several months to complete – and the main greens will not be ready to play until next season.

Instead, course staff have begun the process of setting up temporary greens.

Stuart Dillett, idverde’s north region managing director, said: “As Sport Aberdeen’s golf course maintenance partner since 2015, idverde is fully committed to doing all that is necessary to successfully complete remediation of the damaged surfaces of the greens and surrounds at Kings Links Golf Course.

“Whilst a full investigation is underway into the cause of the damage, I have instructed my team to move immediately to plan the required works along with a full rectification programme.

“This will commence during August to ensure that all greens will be returned to a high standard for play by the start of the 2021 golf season.

“I remain deeply disappointed with the emerging condition of the greens after such a successful start to the 2020 season and we will work tirelessly to reinstate them to the right quality as early in 2021 as possible, and I apologise for the inconvenience that this will have for Golf Aberdeen members.

“In the interim, we will be working closely with Sport Aberdeen and the golf club captains associated with the course, to set up a temporary course to provide the best possible experience for recreational golf through the use of alternative greens and surrounds.”

The Kings Links course is, unusually, home to three golf clubs – Northern, Bon Accord and Caledonian. The three clubs were all established in the 19th century.

Sport Aberdeen has confirmed prices for pay-and-play customers will be reduced to reflect the changes.

Managing director Alistair Robertson said: “I want to offer my sincere apologies to our Kings Links golfers and also to the three associated golf clubs and their respective members.

“I am devastated at this development as we have worked hard over recent years to improve all aspects of the city’s golf offer.

“My colleagues and I are fully committed to putting this right and we will give this the high priority focus it deserves.

“We have already secured playing times for club competitions at other Golf Aberdeen courses and will do what we can to minimise the impact on the clubs during this period. I am confident that we will begin the 2021 golf season next spring with the course fully reinstated to a much higher standard than it has been in recent months.”