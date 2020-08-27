Over 40 UK golf venues now use CardsSafe

The CardsSafe system is a cost-effective and simple piece of technology specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab or hires a product or service.

CardsSafe has revolutionised the way leisure and hospitality businesses manage their customers’ tabs on or off their premises.

A significant deterrent for walk-outs, misplacement and vandalism to golfing equipment, CardsSafe also offers customers security against credit card fraud and ensures peace of mind in the knowledge that their cards are kept securely while they enjoy a round of golf.

Now in over 40 UK golf courses, including Foxhills, Silvermere, The London Golf Club and Redlibbets, there is an increasing demand for the system.

Manager at Silvermere, Dani Snow, explains, “CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range.

“We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any damaged or lost components.”

Staff on courses can act quickly should equipment need fixing or replacing because incidents can be reported as soon as the customer returns.

So not only is the system a vital piece of kit for a growing number of golf courses across the UK, but it’s also simple and easy to use.

It’s technologically secure and takes minutes to train staff on how to use it.

CardsSafe has revolutionised the way businesses manage their golfing equipment hires, protecting business assets while ensuring customer banking data is securely handled.

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com.

Or contact the sales team on 0845 500 1040.