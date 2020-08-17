Plan for major golf venue in Bolton given green light

A plan to create an international golf destination in Bolton has been given the go ahead by the government.

The proposals – earmarked for the Hulton Park estate – were approved two years ago by Bolton Council, but then were called-in by the government.However, following a public inquiry and evidence to demonstrate the scale of the social and economic benefits of the development, secretary of state Robert Jenrick has given his backing to the project.

The venue, which has been described as good enough to host a Ryder Cup, is said to be worth £1.2 billion, and includes a luxury hotel, spa and conference centre, as well as a golf academy. The project also includes building new homes.

Richard Knight, director of land and communities for Peel L&P, which is behind the proposals, said: “We take great pride in creating projects that can leave a positive legacy. Our plans for Hulton Park can deliver an amazing global sporting destination capable of hosting major tournaments as well as a catalyst for positive change, healthy living, heritage restoration and tourism in Bolton.

“The proposals can also bring much-needed housing to the borough and the development is both respectful to the area’s heritage and the environment with original roads and footpaths retained and the creation of new wildlife habitats to enhance biodiversity.”