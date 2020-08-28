Quad bikers ‘tear up’ Lancashire golf course

A golf club has had to close down for ‘several days’ after quad bikers drove onto the course and tore up many of the greens and fairways.

Bosses at Wigan Golf Club say they are ‘devastated’.

According to a post on the club’s Facebook page, the most serious damage was to the 17th and 18th fairways, plus the 18th green. Greenkeepers are working on repairing the damaged turf.

It is estimated the full repair work will take several weeks and cost more than £1,000.

The off-road vehicles drove on to the course after dark earlier this week. It is thought the vandals gained access because a public road runs through the middle of the course.

When bosses arrived the following morning, they discovered tyre marks and mounds of turf which had been torn up.

Dave Jarvis, one of the club’s directors, said he felt ‘gutted’ upon seeing the trail of destruction.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “They have driven on in the dark and done doughnuts.

“They have done it in several places quite a distance away from each other, so they have had a good wander round the course.

“We have quad bikes on before but normally the course is dry and it does not cause a problem.

“This time, because it is so wet, it has cut it up really bad.”

He added that the 4th green was also targeted, and that the damage comes after a trying few months.

“Lockdown was difficult for all golf clubs,” he added.

“Last winter was a very wet one, so that was tough enough and then it was followed by lockdown.

“This damage just causes more inconvenience for members, who pay a lot of money to play here. There are competitions going on.

“These people should think before they act.

“Five minutes of wanton disregard is going to cause months of frustration, anger and hard work to put it right.”