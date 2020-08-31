Third major UK golf development set to go ahead

Liverpool City Council’s planners are recommending approval for a £15 million golf course development – which could become the third major golf investment to go ahead in northern England at roughly the same time.

In recent weeks a plan to create a £1.2 billion international golf destination in Bolton has been given the go ahead by the government while a planning application has been sent to North Tyneside Council for a £13 million revamp of Wallsend Golf Club.

Now, the golf venue Allerton Manor is set to be converted into a world class golf course and boutique hotel.

According to Liverpool Business News, the scheme will create 150 jobs.

Allerton Manor is owned by Liverpool City Council and operated by Green Circle, which says it will fund the transformation entirely from private investment.

The council’s planning officer is recommending councillors approve the plans.

They include reconfiguring Allerton Manor’s existing 18 and nine-hole courses to create a much-improved par 72 championship course with a new driving range and putting area.

The project would also see the construction of a new clubhouse with state-of-the-art teaching facilities including golf simulators, an adventure golf course and the conversion of the Grade II-listed Allerton Manor house to create a 31-bed boutique hotel, spa and function space.

At the core of the project at Allerton Manor are the plans to improve and diversify the golf offer and encourage wider participation in the sport by all age groups and standards of golfers.

Green Circle managing director, Yvonne Jackson, said: “Liverpool City Council and Green Circle have created a pioneering partnership that has enabled us to deliver private sector investment and commercial expertise to transform a valued public asset whilst ensuring the principle of affordable golf for all.

“These plans are the culmination of a five-year investment programme and will realise our vision to provide first class public golf facilities, expand opportunities for participation and restore the heritage and fabric of this historic site.”

Green Circle’s director of golf Bryan Joelson-Mulhall, added: “The existing offer at Allerton has comprised a short 18-hole course and an under-utilised nine-hole par three course.

“Golf is a dynamic game and we are proposing to reconfigure the offer to respond to how technology and equipment have changed the game, but also provide different opportunities for participation, learning and family enjoyment.”