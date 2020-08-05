This is what vandals have done to a Scottish golf course

A police investigation has been launched after vandals poured weedkiller over a Scottish golf course, causing thousands of pounds-worth of damage.

The incident is one of several to have hit UK golf courses in recent weeks.

According to the Evening Telegraph, Ballumbie Castle Golf Club in Dundee ‘could be forced to fork out thousands of pounds to replace the damaged putting surfaces which have been targeted in recent weeks.’

The club posted on Facebook: ‘Somebody with a serious grudge against the golf course has been damaging a number of greens with a substance which is unknown at the moment. This is a very serious matter and the police are involved and I am putting up a reward for anyone who knows any information which leads to the prosecution. I have also installed hidden cameras to see if this brings anything to light.’

Manager Allan Bange confirmed he contacted the police after discovering damaged grass on the back nine.

In May the club reported that tee boxes had been smashed.

He said: “This has been going on for the last few weeks now and it’s going to cost thousands of pounds to repair.

“At first we weren’t sure if it was petrol or weedkiller, there is no smell off of it so we are more inclined to think it is weedkiller.

“All the holes which have been targeted are situated out of the line of sight of any of the households surrounding the course.

“We are inclined to think someone is acting alone to carry out these malicious acts.”

He added: “Hopefully we can carry out the repairs without too much disruption to the players, we can’t really afford for there to be any more disruption. Given the nature of the damage it’s going to take two to three days per green to fix.”

This is one of several incidents to hit the golf industry in recent weeks.

In June weedkiller was used to etch abusive messages in the grass at Stanley Park Golf Course in Lancashire. In May Knighton Heath Golf Club in Bournemouth was attacked by vandals and arsonists, yobs tore up several greens at Shotts Golf Club in Lanarkshire and Henbury Golf Club in Bristol was also targeted. And last month Great Lever and Farnworth Golf Club in Bolton said £10,000 of damage had been caused by youths leaving tracks from off-road bikes, while at the end of the month Leslie Golf Club in Fife was forced to close after it was attacked by arsonists.