Three more golf venues apply to build housing

The trend of golf clubs applying to build large numbers of houses on their land appears to be growing, as another three have submitted planning applications.

Downfield Golf Club in Dundee has said its long-term future could be secured, after Dundee City Council approved plans for a development consisting of 49 homes to be built on its land.

The land will be sold to Kirkwood Homes and the club will use the proceeds to refurbish its clubhouse.

Lindsay Gordon, captain of Downfield Golf Club, said: “This brings us closer to securing a viable, long-term future for the club.

“We are confident that with this new development we can emerge stronger and remain one of Scotland’s premier golf courses and a major asset for the city of Dundee.”

Meanwhile, Burgham Park Golf Club in Northumberland has submitted three linked applications to Northumberland County Council.

They include permission for 56 three, four and five-bedroom homes and a proposal to create a six-hole golf course and upgrade the facilities.

A planning statement as part of the housing bid says: ‘There remains a clear need for investment in the golf course, which has been supported consistently by the council.

‘The owner of the golf course has developed new proposals for the site which are submitted via a separate full planning application and will include a six-hole golf course, relocation of the existing driving range, new putting green, ladies’ locker room, golf teaching room / golf simulator, and an extended bar / food area, kitchen and balcony.

‘These will help ensure the future viability and attractiveness of the course for existing and new members and to attract new visitors.’

At the same time, Alloa Golf Club has been granted planning permission to build 20 houses and 53 flats on land it owns.

In the application, the club stated that it will invest proceeds from the sale of the land towards a package of long term improvements to the course and facilities, providing the club with financial stability.

Golf clubs applying to build housing has been a growing trend in recent years, but has been particularly noticeable this summer.

Recently, for example, Widnes Golf Club said it plans to downsize from 18 holes to nine, and build 249 homes on the former nine holes, while Chiltern Hills Golf Club in Hertfordshire is reportedly proposing to build 800 homes on a plot of land it owns and Reading Golf Club, which is relocating, wants to develop 260 homes on its current land.