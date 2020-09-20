’20 members of golf group test positive for Covid-19′

Up to 20 members of an Irish golf group have tested positive for coronavirus following a domestic golf trip, according to reports.

Tragically, the group only became aware that they might be infected when one of them died of an unrelated illness – and tests revealed she had Covid-19.

The rest of the 40-strong group from the Entertainers Golf Society were then tested; half gave a positive result.

The group which visits Tullamore in County Offaly every year, this year arrived on September 6 and stayed for four days. It said that every member adhered to public health guidelines during the trip.

They visited local pubs, a restaurant and two golf courses.

Members travelled separately, maintained social distancing and followed all guidance set out by the places they visited, they said.

“Unfortunately and tragically, one of our beloved friends died suddenly and unexpectedly at the hotel,” the group said in a statement.

“A subsequent medical examination discovered that our dear friend had Covid but this was unrelated to her death. When we were informed we all immediately self-isolated and gave full information to the HSE about where we had visited.”

The incident led to the temporary closure of the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore where the golfers had been staying, and the testing and screening of up to 100 staff members.