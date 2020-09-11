Another golf club posts a record rise in members

Another golf club in Scotland has reported an unprecedented membership boost, particularly among younger people, since clubs reopened at the end of spring.

Muir of Ord Golf Club in Ross-shire says 91 new members have signed up in the last three and a half months, and among them half are under the age of 31 with 10 juniors and 35 in the 18 to 30 group.

Club manager John Forbes told the Ross-shire Journal: “As soon as we started playing golf again, people couldn’t join quickly enough. Some were returning after a few years out, but many just wanted to get back to exercising – and there is no better way to do that than walking round a course in immaculate condition with some tremendous scenery to enjoy.”

New member Marc MacLachlan, 28, said: “I was brought up in Ballachulish where I first started to play golf on the nine-hole course there. I moved with my parents to Muir of Ord 14 years ago but didn’t join the local golf club at that time as I was more interested in shinty. I play for Lovat but just now with the pandemic and restrictions on contact sport, shinty has had to take a back seat so having played golf in the past and had the odd game at Muir of Ord, I decided to take the plunge and join.

“I have a number of friends who are members there but being competitive, I wanted to get a handicap and join them in playing competitions. Although I only joined in June my handicap is now 14 which I hope to reduce during what’s left of the season. Joining was an easy process and the membership offers available made it a simple decision. The course is in fantastic condition and a credit to the greenstaff who put in a power of work. The club is very well run and there is always a friendly atmosphere around the place. I would recommend Muir of Ord to anyone wanting to take up the game.”

Dawn Cowie, 22, stated: “I belong to Helmsdale where I played a bit of golf when in school. I now stay in Inverness where I work with the Archie Foundation. My partner Alisdair Sutherland plays football for Rothes and also joined Muir of Ord. By coincidence the apprentice greenkeeper there also plays for Rothes. I wanted to get back to playing golf so the obvious choice was to join Muir of Ord.

“It allows me to spend more time with Alisdair as we are both out at work during the day. I am really loving it. The course is fantastic and the scenery is really great. I don’t have a handicap as yet but that certainly doesn’t stop me from playing or enjoying my golf. The club has been so welcoming and although I am “just in the door” when I approached the club manager about the possibility of running an event in aid of the Archie Foundation he didn’t hesitate and it is now up and running! I couldn’t wish for a more enjoyable place to play.”

The club added that it expects to reward the 100th new member with a special gift to celebrate.