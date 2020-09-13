‘Golf clubs have an incredible opportunity’ 

The chief executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, has said the surge in demand to play golf in the UK since May has provided an opportunity for golf clubs to secure their futures.

He urged clubs to continue modernising and not become complacent about the recent growth.

“Participation levels in the UK for the quarter are already back level with those of July 2019, despite the fact that we had one month when the numbers went down 100 per cent,” he said.

“I think we have done a really good job of portraying golf as good for your health, good for your mind, and a sport that you can do in a socially distant and responsible way.

“There’s always been a lot of sport lovers, but if you love team sports, whether you watch or play, that’s going to be a challenge for the foreseeable future, and they are turning to golf.

“Our real challenge now is to make it sustainable. You have heard me talk about people will join golf clubs when golf clubs are selling the product that people want to buy. We’ve still got to do that, and we’ve still got to keep changing and we’ve still got to keep being modern and relevant.”

He continued: “This could be a real opportunity for the game, if we can grasp it and start showing the game in a positive way. I think that there’s going to be a huge amount more debate about the need for health and the need for mental well-being out of this. It’s been an extraordinary five or six months, and I think golf is right up there. I intend to use my efforts to maximise the value.”