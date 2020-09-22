Golf events are being cancelled again due to Covid-19

UK and Ireland golf events are being cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus for the first time in months.

In many cases little notice is being given, as travel restrictions and local lockdowns are being introduced.

In March and April in particular several golf events were called off, most notably the Open Championship.

However, after golf courses reopened in spring many events were able to take place in Europe and the USA, such as the US Open, which was won this week by Bryson DeChambeau.

But with reports throughout Europe that Covid-19 infections are on the rise, many events are being called off again.

The Welsh Amateur Golf Championships for men and ladies have been cancelled for 2020 for example, following the latest lockdown rules in many areas of Wales.

The Ladies Amateur Championship was due to be held in Rhuddlan, North Wales this weekend. The men’s event was due to be in Newport the first weekend in October.

“It is with great regret we have had to cancel these events, which had already been postponed from the summer,” said David Wilson, Wales Golf championships manager.

The TopGolfer Tour Championship, which was due to take place this weekend in Dublin, has been postponed with less than a week to go, due to new travel restrictions being imposed in Ireland.

‘We will keep you advised of a revised tour championship date once the restrictions are eased and a new date is agreed with management at Druids Glen Resort,’ stated a spokesman.

‘The Fullerton Golf Invite that was scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed,’ wrote one group on social media on September 21.

‘The CCFC Golf Classic, scheduled to take place tomorrow, has been postponed, and will now take place on Thursday, 15 October,’ added another.

The postponements and cancellations come just days after half of a 40-strong golf group tested positive for coronavirus, leading to an increase in demand for testing at the venues they visited.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, which tees off next week, has said it is exploring the idea of allowing a limited number of spectators to attend the event.