Golfers in England will have to have an email address if they want a handicap

Golfers will have to have an email address if they want to have an official handicap from this November, according to England Golf.

This will be the first time this has been a requirement, and has led to comments about data privacy and child protection.

England Golf has said that if a golf club or golfer denies England Golf access to crucial information including an email address ‘then a WHS (World Handicap System) Handicap Index will not be issued’.

One industry insider told The Golf Business: “This means parents who choose not to allow their young children to go online will be denying them an official WHS handicap.”

An England Golf spokesman said: “England Golf will be moving to a higher integrity level of handicapping for and on behalf of its affiliated members with the introduction of WHS.

“Junior members without an email address of their own may use an email address of a parent or guardian. SafeGolf procedures as well as GDPR regulations remain of paramount importance in such cases.”

The new WHS is being introduced in the UK in November. In England, England Golf will calculate a golfer’s handicap, and to do this, independent software vendors, which currently calculate golfers’ handicaps, will be obliged to pass data, such as email addresses, to England Golf.

Some golf club managers have expressed concern over the privacy of data surrounding this.

The England Golf spokesman added: “The initial transfer of information, including email addresses, is required to ensure player identification and to eliminate the duplication of handicap records.

“Ongoing communication with affiliated members will be for handicap purposes and will be fully compliant with GDPR regulations.

“We are pleased that the GCMA [Golf Club Managers’ Association] has supported our approach which will allow for a smooth transition to the new WHS system.”