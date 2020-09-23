Historic golf club could close in 18 months over floodplain issue

A 19th century Welsh golf club could be forced to close down because its location lies within a sea defence plan.

Rhyl Golf Club, established in 1890, is said to be the fourth oldest golf club in Wales.

According to reports, members have been told that under proposals by Denbighshire Council and the Welsh government, a sea defence project will create a floodplain which incorporates the venue’s location.

If the plans go ahead, the club will close by April 2022.

The council says the scheme will protect 1,650 properties when work is finished in December 2022.

Surrounding streets – and the nine-hole golf course itself – have been hit by flooding in recent years.

A spokesman for the club said: “Rhyl Golf Club is currently in discussion with the council on its continued existence.

“As part of the Welsh government’s sea and flood defence programme, the land has been earmarked for usage to manage the more frequently experienced water inundation top local property.

“As a consequence, the work expected would mean the club could cease to exist beyond April 2022.

“We await further information over the coming weeks on this proposal becoming a reality and the consequences of the club no longer being able to serve our members and the community.

“Future updates will be available through our social media and website.”

A petition to save the club has been launched and can be found here.