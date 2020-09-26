Hope for golf club that closed down due to coronavirus

A golf club that became the second in the UK to close down because of Covid-19 has been bought and could potentially reopen.

Patshull Park Hotel, Golf and Country Club near Wolverhampton went into liquidation and made every member of staff redundant in July, as while the boom in participation was ongoing, venues with hotels in particular were struggling. The club also did not reopen following the golf course lockdown from March to May.

However, just two and a half months on, the facility has been bought and could be resurrected.

Family business Mercer Farming has taken over the property, which dates back to 1754 and today features a hotel with 49 bedrooms. It was converted into a golf and country club in 1980 and at the time of its liquidation had 230 members.

Robert Mercer said: “Spread across 200 acres, Patshull Park is a historic and unique property situated in Shropshire. We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to take it to the next stage of its development and journey.”

Spokesman Henry Jackson added: “In certain instances, we are now seeing hotels being sold for alternative use as land and buildings are potentially more valuable at the location than as their hotel function.

“We are also seeing increasing numbers of domestic investors like the Mercer family who are looking at alternative uses and diversifying their portfolios, and we expect this trend to continue as we navigate the ever-evolving hotel and leisure market.”