Introducing a revolutionary towel that will leave your golf ball spotless

Seamus Rotherick
By Seamus Rotherick September 3, 2020 12:30

Why keep doing what we can, when we can also be doing what we can’t?

That’s the mindset of Caddyboo, a premium golf brand with the mission to empower millions of people to step up their game. However, Caddyboo’s ambition extends far beyond impeccable quality: from every unit released to every collaboration made, the company’s underlying values, growth, creativity and sustainability are reflected in the brand, thanks to the sophisticated craftsmanship behind it.

The Caddyboo Golf Towel is a water-retaining cleaning system meticulously fabricated with a magnetic seal that promises to leave your golf ball spotless. Its branding empowers individuals everywhere to improve their game by starting with the most fundamental, yet most overlooked, step: a clean putt.

 

But why should we be limited to the green when we can contribute beyond that? That’s why Caddyboo strives to contribute to some of the most important of the world’s causes and is proud to offer its products as corporate gifts, but most importantly, to organisations that are making a difference. Collaborating charities and other organisations supporting female empowerment, youth development, sustainability, and more, have received their version of the Caddyboo Golf Towel, which, customisable to the smallest detail, suits any corporate branding taste and style, and left recipients feeling empowered. What is a better gift than the power to take on the world?

Web: caddyboo.co

#doingwhatwecant

 

