Lightning warning system website launched

Meteorological equipment specialist Biral has launched a new website for its lightning warning system.

The site www.lightningearlywarning.com focuses entirely on the BTD-200 system and is responsive on both mobile and tablet devices.Released last year, the BTD-200 lightning warning system is a modular system which is designed to operate out-of-the-box, and is also expandable as requirements grow or change.

The essential system comprises a lightning detector which is placed outside, either on its tripod mount or permanently installed, whilst a PC located indoors runs the supplied Lightning Works software. The system includes a power supply and (optionally) the cabling to connect to the power and the host PC.

When visiting the microsite, all the necessary information about the product can be found using the menu tabs, including case study examples, details about distributors and FAQs to tackle the common queries that customers may have. A technical specs sheet for the BTD-200 is available under the product tab and can be easily accessed and downloaded. The site also has a news and events section and a support tab that directs customers to the right person for their query.

The company’s BTD products have enjoyed great success for their efficiency, practicality and good-looking finishes. As its newest and most advanced lightning warning system, Biral made the decision to create a bespoke microsite just for the BTD-200. The site, which has just recently gone live, gives full details of the robust and easy to install detector, and also features a tab specifically on lightning facts to discuss the common misconceptions that customers may or may not be aware of.

The site includes an ‘About us’ tab, which discusses the company’s rich designing and manufacturing history of making innovative products including advanced weather sensors covering precipitation, wind speed and direction, temperature, visibility and thunderstorm detection through to aerosol analysers.

Biral also develops bespoke products to meet specific customer requirements and has a successful history in collaboration with leading universities and is a dedicated member of the scientific community, belonging to the Royal Meteorological Society, HMEI, RenewablesUK, National Winter Service Research Group (NWSRG) and the Aerosol Society.