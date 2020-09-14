Nearly 100,000 people have downloaded HowDidiDo’s app since July 

The growth in demand for golf is showing no signs of slowing as Europe’s largest online golf community, HowDidiDo, has reported unprecedented usage in just the last two months.

The website and app says its numbers have grown to a record amount since most UK golf courses reopened in May.

Users of the app have increased by more than 50 percent in the last 12 months – with nearly 100,000 people joining just since July.

This means the app alone has now seen more than a quarter of a million downloads since it launched, while HowDidiDo in total has more than 750,000 club golfers registered with it from more than 1,500 golf clubs.

The app is also seeing a massive rise in the number of competitions being held at golf clubs across the country, despite the differing lockdown conditions, with more than 2,000 competitions every weekend for the last month being hosted through ClubV1 and published to the HowDidiDo app.

The app has now partnered with former LET professional Sophie Walker to bring a new digital learning experience to the app’s audience.

As part of this move, it has launched the HowDidiDo Academy, which will be hosted by Walker and will provide all members with weekly tutorials. These tips will delve deep into every aspect of a golfer’s game and will offer them insightful guidance for free.

HowDidiDo’s CEO, Richard Peabody, said: “It’s very exciting to see our platform, and the sport as a whole, growing. We all know avid golfers become addicted to improving their scores and handicaps and our aim is to give them a user-friendly and intuitive way of keeping track, while helping them improve.

“Sophie Walker has more than 15 years’ experience at the highest level and is a welcome addition to our platform. There are a number of tutorials doing the rounds on social media but Sophie is an engaging, reputable professional who will connect well with amateur golfers, as she has a swing speed and playing style which many will be able to relate to.”

The HowDidiDo system, part of the solution offered to golf clubs by Club Systems International software, holds data from more than 122 million rounds of golf, along with handicaps, results and scores from nearly a million golf club members. It connects golfers, tracks their handicaps, analyses their game, compares performances and allows them to book competitions. It is also used for official CONGU handicap and competition results.