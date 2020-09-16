‘Staycation’ golf holidays have more than doubled in the last year

Holiday bookings at UK golf resorts more than doubled from early June to early September 2020, compared with 2019, according to new data.

It appears that many golfers who would normally have booked holidays abroad to play the game have this summer opted to play at UK venues instead, particularly ones in England, although a Welsh course has been named the most-booked venue.

Golf holiday firm, Glencor Golf, says it has seen a year-on-year 119 percent increase in domestic bookings for a golf break.

In 2019, UK holidays accounted for just 11 percent of the firm’s overall bookings but during this summer, it made up 45 percent of all holidays booked. Overseas golf holidays meanwhile have dropped from 89 percent of all trips booked to just 55 percent.

The company reports a 66 percent drop in bookings to popular Spanish golfing regions such as the Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca, while bookings for Portugal holidays have seen a 49 percent drop from 2019 to 2020.

“During the summer, we saw a lot of golfers looking to arrange a last-minute getaway as lockdown measures were eased,” said Corrie Renton, director at Glencor Golf.

“Booking a UK break was in keeping with the staycation message the government communicated so many people focused on the domestic courses.

“A number of our clients have rearranged their 2020 European breaks for spring 2021 and then looked to fill the gap with a UK break until international travel returns to normality.

“We are doing everything we can to get our customers to warmer climes in 2020. But we understand that a lot of people are looking for breaks closer to home this year and we’re doing all we can to provide them with the best deals.

“Here in the UK, we are fortunate to be blessed with a lot of incredible golf courses and resorts on our doorstep and many customers are discovering them for the first time this year.

“The destinations that have proven the most popular are the two former Ryder Cup venues – Celtic Manor and The Belfry. Both of these resorts have multiple courses on-site as well as great bars, restaurants, spas and gyms.

“The facilities are so good, they appeal to both golfing fanatics looking to play bucket list courses such as the Brabazon and also couples looking for a relaxing long weekend.”