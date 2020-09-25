This Golf Foundation auction offers golf and luxury

Fancy a VIP trip to The Masters or holing the winning putt at Royal Birkdale? Golfers have the chance to bid for their dream four-ball matches and luxury leisure experiences via an online auction, with all funds raised supporting the work of national charity the Golf Foundation.

Royal Birkdale, Prince’s, Woburn, The Berkshire, Golf At Goodwood and Foxhills are some of more than 30 leading golf venues which have generously donated four-ball lots for a week-long online auction for the Golf Foundation, the charity that creates life changing opportunities for young people using the power of golf.

Away from the fairways, the auction offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that could make superb gifts over the next year for your family and friends, including fine dining, exclusive spa breaks and even dancing with a former Strictly Come Dancing professional.

Offering something for everyone, there is a host of four-ball slots available at beautiful and challenging golf courses. From Alyth Golf Club in Scotland to West Byfleet in Surrey, and from Penrith GC in Cumbria to West Cornwall Golf Club, some great regional courses are waiting to be enjoyed.

Take a trip of a lifetime to The Masters 2021, or enjoy luxury breaks at Carnoustie Golf Links or the K Club, Ireland.

The ‘Superstars’ online auction runs from Friday, September 25 at midday, and closes on Sunday, October 4, at 9pm, and can be viewed now at https://bit.ly/2FO459l.

You can bid for a Titleist US Open Tour bag, or a latest Ben Hogan wedge (both kindly donated). Treat your friends with unique opportunities to sample award-winning food & drink: try the Chef’s Table at Mosimann’s, or private dining for eight at GAUCHO; bid for cases of the world’s finest wines, or go to a wine tasting and a Michelin lunch for four with the Royal Family’s wine merchant Berry Brothers & Rudd.

There are also some great sporting memorabilia to consider, featuring legendary players of golf but also football, rugby and cricket, from Seve Ballesteros to Ben Stokes. If you fancy an experience you will always remember – why not watch the horses from your Box at Royal Ascot for 16 guests, or Cha-Cha-Cha on the dance floor with your friends and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff!

NB: Auction offers typically last for either 12 months after the auction-closing date or until the end of 2021, but please check on the lot description when bidding.

Vanessa Bell, Head of Fundraising for the Golf Foundation, said: “Thanks to the great generosity of more than 30 of our finest golf clubs, we can offer golf lovers the chance to book a golf day they will never forget, while also supporting the Golf Foundation. Our other auction items will also appeal to families with some unique experiences – exciting things to plan ahead for during this challenging time.

“Every bid made can help our charity to change lives through golf.”

All the money raised will be invested in the Golf Foundation’s programmes that help more young people to Start, Learn and Stay in the game, and which provide young players with transferable positive life skills that can help them in their wider lives.

Last year, the Golf Foundation ensured more young people signed up as junior members, and stayed at golf clubs. This included an 11% increase in junior membership in its network of 437 HSBC Golf Roots Centres.

More than 500,000 extra youngsters tried golf with the Golf Foundation, at more than 3,500 schools. Thanks to PGA professionals, 128,149 children received coaching in their school, while 44,799 extra children visited a golf club, creating 3,784 extra new affiliated members (including 28 percent girls).