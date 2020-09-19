Two-thirds of golfers have sustained an injury playing golf

A surprising new poll of people who play sport at an amateur level has found that 66 percent of golfers say they have injured themselves playing the game.

The survey of 5,732 people who play several sports found that at least half of the participants in ten sports had been injured while engaging in the sport.

The most dangerous sport is football, as 71 percent of footballers said they’ve hurt themselves participating in this activity.

Basketball is second (69 percent) and hockey third (68 percent).

Golf was fourth.

The GolfSupport research doesn’t detail what the most common causes of injuries are for golfers, but separate studies have found back pain to be the most likely ailment.

Despite being a non-contact sport which can be carried out without running, a higher proportion of golfers reported injuries than people who play rugby and tennis.

The safest sport is darts – but still 18 percent of people who play darts reported that they have been injured in the process.

When asked for the main causes for their injuries, most respondents for all sports cited ‘someone else’s carelessness’ (63 percent). This was followed by:

Of those who experienced injuries whilst playing, more than three in five (62 percent) required medical attention from a GP or hospital.

Most people also fail to be more careful following an incident, the survey found. When asked if they would take more care following an injury, 61 percent said no.

Finally, participants were asked for their opinion on who holds the most responsibility in ensuring safety in UK sports. Whilst 51 percent stated it is the individual’s duty, 40 percent thought it was down to the business or facility running it, and nine percent believe the burden falls on the government.