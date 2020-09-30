Vandals use ‘substance’ to attack Musselburgh’s greens

East Lothian Police are appealing for information after Musselburgh Golf Club became the latest golf course to be deliberately vandalised.

‘Several greens’ have been damaged by a mystery substance, they have stated.

A spokesman said: “Between Monday 21st and Tuesday the 22nd of September 2020, significant damage has been caused to several greens at The Musselburgh Golf Club, in particular the 13th.

“This has been a deliberate act using some form of substance which has burned the surface of the greens and will require extensive work, time and cost in order to rectify.

“Anyone with any information regards this is urged to contact Police Scotland via the 101 number quoting incident 0652 of the 28th of September.”

Golf courses being attacked with chemicals is rare, but has happened several times this golfing season in the UK.

In August, Ballumbie Castle Golf Club, also in Scotland, was hit when vandals poured weed killer over the course, causing thousands of pounds-worth of damage.

The club posted on Facebook: ‘Somebody with a serious grudge against the golf course has been damaging a number of greens with a substance which is unknown. This is a very serious matter and the police are involved.’

While in June Stanley Park Golf Course in Blackpool found abusive messages had been etched into the grass using weed killer.

Courses have also been hit by quad bike damage.

Vandas drove onto Painswick Golf Club in Gloucestershire’s course at the end of August and targeted the third green, while also this summer Wigan Golf Club had to close down for several days after quad bikers drove onto the course and tore up many of the greens and fairways, Knighton Heath Golf Club in Bournemouth was attacked by vandals and arsonists, yobs tore up several greens at Shotts Golf Club in Lanarkshire and Henbury Golf Club in Bristol was also targeted.

And in July Great Lever and Farnworth Golf Club in Bolton said £10,000 of damage had been caused by youths leaving tracks from off-road bikes, while at the end of the month Leslie Golf Club in Fife was forced to close after it was attacked by arsonists.