All Welsh golf clubs told to close

All Welsh golf clubs must close down for two and a half weeks from Friday, October 23, as the country enters a ‘circuit-breaker lockdown’ in a bid to combat a rise in coronavirus infections.

While full details are not yet available, it appears golf clubs in Wales will have to apply similar measures during the circuit-breaker lockdown to how they operated during the full UK lockdown between March and May this year.

The Welsh government specifically mentioned golf clubs when detailing the policy, by stating: ‘Golf and tennis clubs will be required to close during the period of the lockdown.’

So far in all the local lockdowns that have taken place since the summer, the severest restrictions golf clubs have faced have been the closure of clubhouses. However, this appears to go even further.

Wales Golf has stated on its website: ‘The First Minister has announced a circuit-breaker lockdown to take place between Friday 23rd October at 6 pm until Monday 9th November. It will apply to everyone living in Wales and will supersede all local restrictions currently in place.

‘The Welsh Government has stated ‘Golf and tennis clubs will be required to close during the period of the lockdown.’

‘The clear stay at home message means that all non-essential retail and leisure are to close during this lockdown period. ‘Your exercise should start and finish from your home and you should exercise alone or with a member of your household’.

‘Wales Golf will provide a further update when information becomes available.’