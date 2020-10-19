An MP suggests golf should be available on the NHS

The MP for North Warwickshire has said that the latest research on the health benefits of golf ‘furthers the argument for golf to be available through the UK’s National Health Service’.

Craig Tracey, who is also chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf and a contributor to The Golf Business, was responding to a new international research study that has found evidence to suggest that golf provided improved muscle strength and balance in elderly participants.

The study found golf improved participants’ muscular strength, power, endurance, balance, flexibility and walking performance, novice golfers were able to play nine holes of golf by the 10th week, participants benefited from green space, social interaction and walking, and there were no adverse events.

Tracey said: “Muscle strength and balance exercises form an important part of the World Health Organisation’s recommended guidelines to tackle physical inactivity in older people.

“In parliament, we have heard about the physical and mental health benefits of golf and it is good to see evidence supporting that.

“This will go a long way to further the argument for physical activity, and specifically golf, to be available through the NHS to reduce healthcare costs long term, and promote longevity in the UK’s population.”

In 2016 the Local Government Association said that doctors in England and Wales should offer overweight patients ‘green space’ prescriptions to get them exercising outdoors, and in 2019 the-then CEO of Scottish Golf, Andrew McKinlay, called for the game to be prescribed on the NHS to help combat mental and physical health problems.

Earlier this year a US study into mortality among the over 65s found participants tended to live longer if they played golf at least once a month, and a 2012 Swedish study found that being an active member of a golf club could add three and a half years to an elderly person’s life.