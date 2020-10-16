Club’s dress code update intensifies debate
An English golf club that issued a statement on its website that ‘hoodies are not acceptable’, in response to Tyrrell Hatton wearing one during his recent victory at the BMW Championship, has intensified a debate about dress codes.
Hatton wore an Adidas hoodie throughout the BMW Championship, which initially led to some negative comments on social media, such as ‘hoodies do not belong on the golf course’.
Hatton himself addressed the issue during the round by offering to send 10 hoodies to followers, adding, seemingly sarcastically: ‘I see so many of you are loving the hoodie I’m wearing this week’.
In response, many people posted their support for Hatton’s clothing choice on social media, with some saying that junior golf will only grow when dress codes are relaxed.
This led to the northern golf club posting on its website: ‘In light of Tyrell Hattons recent success and fashion statement and following discussions on this, can I draw your attention to the clubs dress code and re emphasise that “hoodies” are not acceptable golf attire for [the golf club in question], no more so in fact than designer ripped jeans. I hope this avoids any unnecessary misunderstandings on this subject.’
US website Golf.com saw the post and said the ‘hoodie has caused a bit of a stir in England’.
‘It is not clear what exactly prompted the clarification, but perhaps we’ll receive that information soon. And to be fair, the hoodie is a polarizing piece of attire for many golf clubs,’ the site added.
Hatton’s dress sense was also reported in France, with one site quoting the golfer:
“The hoodies look good and there’s no reason why there should be an issue with it,” he said.
“It creates a bit of debate. People are split, they don’t know if they like it or not, but I think it’s a cool thing that people are talking about it.
“They should be open to the idea of creating a more open sport rather than being kind of snobby.”
oh dear! Our academy juniors all proudly wear club logo hoodies – perfect for the autumn/winter sessions!
I’d support keeping a smart dress code for competitions and events like this. If we have a board comp at my club then I’ll dress appropriately…If you’re telling me I can’t wear a hoodie for a quick 9-holes on a Friday evening? Behave.
At least his weapons are in his golf bag,not in his trousers!?
Golf is a sport to be enjoyed and not a fashion runway,although I think he looks great and,probably,a trend-setter!
Get with it,all you golf clubs and let’s get the kids out there,as opposed to worrying about dress codes!
The Pro’s Shops will be stacking the shelves as we speak! STUART,Chairman,MyClubGroup,the Platform for Grass Roots Sports(golf included,with Chubby Chandler our Ambassador!).
Looks young, athletic, sporty, exactly the image golf should be promoting. If he had Union Jack trousers and a mustard sweater (without a hood) that would be more acceptable??
A golf club still stuck in the dark ages..and no doubt run by the ‘old school traditionalists’ – the ‘designer ripped jeans’ comment is absolute bollocks and Hatton’s attire comes no where near that. Changing times!
Private property (body/place) is sacrosanct and in a free society everybody has to assume the cost/benefit of its decisions. Voting for everything is an act of tyranny of the majority/minority so please let’s put in practice the non-aggression principle. If you don’t like other’s decisions please “laissez-faire, laissez-passer, le monde va de lui-même”… Split up and continue… No debate at all. Think different…#VC