Clubs form reciprocal deal to help each other with Covid restrictions

Three golf clubs in Wales have formed an innovative partnership with each other to ensure golf club members have a course to play at if they otherwise cannot play due to local lockdown travel restrictions.

In several parts of Wales at the moment you are not allowed to enter or leave the council area without a ‘reasonable excuse’.

Therefore, many members of golf clubs who do not live in close proximity to their club cannot play at them under current restrictions.

Oswestry Golf Club is in Shropshire currently doesn’t have strict local lockdown rules but does have members who live in areas which does, while Wrexham Golf Club in Wrexham and Llangollen Golf Club in Denbighshire have both had travel restrictions imposed since the beginning of October.

The three North Wales clubs have opened up their tee times to those unable to get to their home clubs due to this.

“We have a number of members from areas in lockdown, and we also know Wrexham and Llangollen have members from outside their lockdown area,” said David Richards from Oswestry GC.

“As such the three clubs have come together to offer reciprocal golf to those frozen out by the new guidance.

“With local lockdowns coming into effect in regions around North Wales, we have come together to offer reciprocal tee times to ensure their stranded members can still get out and play.

“It is hoped the initiative will enable local golfers to continue to play during lockdown and ease some of the mental stress associated with the continuing uncertainty around Covid-19.”

Secretary at Oswestry Golf Club, John Evans, added: “We have a number of members from the Wrexham and Denbighshire areas and we are aware of a number of members from our region who play their golf in Wrexham and Denbighshire.

“As such we felt the best option to ensure golfers can still play was to share spaces for golfers locked down.”