Donald Trump to build 4th 18-hole golf course in Scotland

Aberdeenshire Council has approved planning permission for the construction of a golf course that will be owned by US president, Donald Trump.

It will become the fourth 18-hole golf course he owns in Scotland.

Trump bought the land where Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire now resides in 2006 and the development plan was for two 18-hole courses. The first, Trump International Golf Links, opened in 2012, while the second, which is set to be built adjacent to the first course on the Menie Estate, will be named MacLeod after his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born in the Outer Hebrides and later emigrated to New York.

The two courses will share the same clubhouse and related facilities.

Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, said: “We continue to remain focused on the long-term vision for our magnificent estate and are moving steadily forward with our infrastructure and development plans for the next phase of construction at our world-class resort.

“Golf, more so now than ever, is the sport of choice for many people, including families, and we are delighted to have the support of Aberdeenshire Council to move forward with our second golf course.

“The MacLeod Course will be built to the highest specifications and standards to complement our award-winning championship links. The course will be constructed alongside our estate residencies, cottages and country homes that were approved at the end of last year. ”

In 2014 Donald Trump bought Turnberry, now called Trump Turnberry, which features two 18-hole courses, the Ailsa Course and the Kintyre Course, among other golf facilities, also in Scotland.

In the same year he bought Doonbeg Golf Club, now called Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, in the Republic of Ireland.