Essex golf club to build a £700,000 adventure golf course

An Essex golf venue that already features a pitch and putt, a footgolf, a crazy golf and a discgolf course, is now building a £700,000 adventure golf course.

The new ‘Rascal Bay’ course, which will have rafts, tunnels and islands, is set to open at West Park Golf Centre early next year.

The company behind the venture, Golfwise Enterprise, has told Essex Live that the course will be “locally-unrivalled”.

It will become the third Rascal Bay adventure golf course in south-east England with courses already in operation in another part of Essex and in Kent.

‘From pirates to dinosaurs and from water features to a shop on an island, visitors of all ages will be in for an adventure in what has been described as a ‘universally Covid-compliant’ setting’, reports the website.

The existing 18-hole pitch and putt course is also being renovated alongside the mini-golf area. In total, the project in total is expected to cost in the region of £1 million.

David Bugg PGA, director of Golfwise Enterprise, claims the new mini golf area will provide “the best adventure golf course for quite some distance”.

“It will be an asset to Chelmsford,” he added. “We’d been negotiating with the council for quite a few years.

“It’s going to be good quality, we’ve got to make it interesting to make people want to come back.

“On the first day of opening of the new adventure golf course in the new year, NHS workers and their families will be offered exclusive complimentary use of the course as a thank you for bravely caring for the nation, helping us through these troubled times.

“West Park Golf Centre will soon be an even better place to spend the day.”

Visitors will also be able to try out the nine-hole footgolf course along with the recently-installed disc golf course.