Golf club manager hits out at new Covid restrictions

The managing secretary of a Scottish golf club has criticised a new coronavirus ruling that has meant the club has had to close its two clubhouses.

Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian has two clubhouses, one for members and one for visitors, and both have had to close for two weeks under new coronavirus restrictions brought in by first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The ruling is separate to new local rules elsewhere in the UK, and even in Scotland, as it only applies to clubhouses in the Lothians, Glasgow, Ayrshire and Arran and the Forth Valley.

Speaking to The Scotsman, the club’s managing secretary, Gordon Simpson, said the enforced closure has come as a hammer blow.

“The announcement has had a huge impact on our business,” he said.

“It is not only the food and beverage that we are losing out on, it is the golf as well due to people cancelling packages as the restrictions in hospitality are just so severe.

“As a club, we have spent thousands complying with all of the government guidance with regards to PPE, changes in layouts, screens for bars and so on.

“Just as we were getting our business growing once again, she has pulled the rug from beneath us.

“Whilst the first minister announced that she has made £40 million available to help cover costs, that won’t go far given the amount of businesses around the country affected by the latest changes, it is simply not good enough.”

Clubs outside of the above areas in Scotland can still have clubhouses open from 6am to 6pm but cannot serve alcohol during that time while alcohol can be served outdoors until 10pm. This is separate to new restrictions elsewhere in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“The changes announced vary across the country and we would encourage all clubs to familiarise themselves with the latest guidance and how it may impact their operations,” said Scottish Golf’s Karin Sharp.