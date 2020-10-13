Golf participation has more than doubled in the last year

New data on the surge of golf participation in the UK and Ireland in 2020 has found that the number of rounds booked online in September doubled from 2019’s figures.

There had been fears in May and June that the extraordinary growth would quickly slow down but data in August found that the growth had increased, and this has carried on until at least the end of September.

According to GolfNow, which operates the largest online tee-time marketplace in the world, the number of rounds booked online in September 2020 was up by 97 percent compared with September 2019 and the number of golfers booking them was up by more than 100 percent.

“As overall golf participation and memberships continue to skyrocket in 2020, GolfNow is reporting a similar surge in rounds booked on its platform throughout the UK and Ireland,” said GolfNow spokesman Dan Higgins.

“On the heels of its best summer in company history, GolfNow set more records in September, highlighted by a 97 percent year-over-year increase in online rounds at golf courses on its various platforms. This was a milestone that also contributed to more than a 113-percent increase in total revenue generated for its partner golf courses.

“This growth spurt has been characterised by new customers, as well as golfers who are returning to the game. In fact, September performance relative to new golfers booking via GolfNow was up 184 percent, with the number of returning golfers who booked online up slightly over August.”

The number of golfers who booked on GolfNow in September increased 101 percent year-on-year, he added, and golf courses accepting visitor play earned, on average, more than £1,300 via rounds facilitated by GolfNow in September, alone.

“GolfNow technology has made these interactions convenient, with 24/7 access that is more seamless, safer and efficient, not only for the golf course but also for the golfer,” stated Higgins.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic and golfer concerns over safety persist, booking behaviour has recently shifted more toward digital. And as golf courses continue to operate with fewer employees with less time to take reservations by telephone, booking online has become an easier and more convenient option. This recent data demonstrates how technology is improving the connection between golf courses and golfers, as well as creating improved ways for golf courses to conduct business.”