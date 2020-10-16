‘Golf’s traditions will make it the post-pandemic go-to sport’

A psychologist and neuroscientist has said that golf’s traditions mean the game has the potential to ‘cement its place as the go-to leisure activity in a post-pandemic world’.

Stephen Smith, the chief psychologist at Sport Psychology, made the comments as he issued a White Paper on the psychology and neuroscience of human behaviour in times of great turmoil, which deals with the importance that traditions have in bringing stability and a sense of belonging to a troubled populace.

He argued that the traditions of golf make it particularly attractive during a pandemic.

“As we continue to deal with the first global pandemic in over 100 years the need for certainty and confidence has never been greater,” he said.

“As many leisure activities compete for survival, the ones that offer a sense of stability through modern traditions are those most likely to appeal to the vast majority of people.

“Traditions create a sense of belonging that is a fundamental part of human existence.”

Speaking as the golf industry has faced another debate about dress codes, Smith added: “It is folly to try and stop traditions from evolving or to throw beloved traditions in the garbage bin to artificially make yourself more relevant – golf may have achieved both in recent times.

“One of the reasons golf became so popular was that it was possible to play in the fashion of the day.

“In the last 60 years golf got stuck when it confused being bureaucratic with being traditional – particularly around clothing. When golf was at the height of its growth the fashion of the day was the thing to be seen in, it needs to get this mojo back.”

Smith states that the attractive traditions of golf are more than just fashion, however.

“Golf has also misunderstood that having a unique language / jargon is vital to creating a sense of belonging to something special,” he explained.

“In trying to appeal by getting rid of traditional language it has only made itself bland and no different from anything else – will tennis ever decide to swap ‘zero’ for ‘love’?

“It is not the quirky language that puts people off; it’s the way that certain individuals, and every golf club has them, use trivial infringements to embarrass and shame newcomers.

“If golf wishes to be the game of the 21st century it needs to address the culture endemic at most venues.

“Golf culture must be inclusive, supportive and empathetic to give all new participants a special sense of safety, security and belonging that makes everyone want to stay part of our tribe.”