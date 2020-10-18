Herefordshire Golf Club becomes latest venue to be sold

The Herefordshire Golf Club, which was put up for sale during the lockdown with a guide price of between £1 million and £1.25 million, has been sold to three local businessmen.

It’s the latest in a number of golf clubs to have been acquired since the surge in demand started in May of this year.

The Herefordshire’s buyers are Kev Gallagher, James Davenport and Dr Malcolm Russell.

The trio plan to invest a “substantial amount” over the next two years to revive and modernise the club, and support the local economy “with redevelopment plans to secure the long term future of the club, providing local employment and offering a boost to tourism,” said a spokesman.

“The investment includes an extensive refurbishment of the clubhouse along with plans to upgrade the club’s facilities and create a high-quality restaurant based around local produce to promote the best of Herefordshire,” he added.”

The investment will also see the return of a fully-equipped pro shop at the club.

“The new owners will be looking to increase membership while also attracting more visitors and societies to the club.

“They also have plans to make the club more welcoming to families and hope to attract more female members while also developing the junior section.”

Kev Gallagher said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we have purchased the prestigious Herefordshire Golf Club. As impassioned residents, keen golfers and experienced business owners, we will ensure the club is prosperous, serving the local community as well as attracting audiences and players from all over the country to establish the club as a premium golfing destination for the region.”

The Herefordshire Golf Club was founded in 1896 and moved to its current location at Raven’s Causeway in 1932. It was designed by James Braid.