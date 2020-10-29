Here’s some of the World Golf Awards winners

Lumine Golf Club, Antognolla Golf, Trump Turnberry, Costa Navarino and José María Olazábal have all been recognised at the World Golf Awards, which was dominated by Covid-19.

Lumine Golf Club in Spain was announced as ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’ for the second consecutive year.

Agustin Garcia Pascual, chief business officer at Lumine said: “We are honoured to have been recognised as ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’ for the second consecutive year. It has been a difficult year for everyone in the industry, but over the last 12 months we have made it one of our main aims at Lumine to retain this award. This award is testament to all the hard work, resilience and determination our team have shown throughout the last year, and our goal is now to improve and offer our members and guests an even more premium golfing experience.”

Antognolla Golf is celebrating being recognised as ‘Italy’s Best Golf Course 2020’.

The award rounds off two extremely busy years, which have seen a significant renovation of the golf course and investment in the team.

Accepting the award on behalf of the owners and entire team of Antognolla Golf, golf director César Burguière stated: “Everyone connected with Antognolla Golf is absolutely thrilled to be voted as ‘Italy’s Best Golf Course’ for 2020. We can see it, and our members and guests know it, but it is just amazing to receive such recognition from the World Golf Awards for all the team’s hard work and commitment. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us and we look forward to welcoming more guests and players to Antognolla Golf in the future.”

César added: “Italy has many fantastic golf courses and the re-emergence of Antognolla Golf is another reason for golfers to pick Italy as their chosen golf destination.

“With the Ryder Cup now in 2023, we hope to see Italy at the forefront of European golf over the next few years.”

Trump Turnberry’s iconic lighthouse is glowing with pride after it was named as the World’s Best Halfway House.

The restaurant and bar, King of Scots – situated between the 9th and 10th holes of Turnberry’s Ailsa and King Robert The Bruce courses – landed the coveted title at the ceremony hosted at the Park Hyatt in Dubai.

Trump Turnberry is the first to win this inaugural award, which honours the most outstanding mid-round refreshment locations.

Standing at 24 metres tall, the Turnberry Lighthouse has marked the stretch of Ayrshire coastline for almost 150 year since it was built in 1873 and has become a halfway house unlike any other since 2016.

It is now a memorable spot to take stock with a drink and a light bite in a fabulous setting. It also offers some welcome respite to plot their assault on either back nine after building the foundations of a great round or, perhaps, to summon some inner strength for a stirring fightback.

It is a structure steeped in history as the foundations stand in what was the moat of Turnberry Castle, thought to be the birthplace of Robert the Bruce in 1274.

Costa Navarino received the honour of the ‘World’s Best New Golf Development’.

On track to be fully operational in spring 2022, Navarino Hills stretches over 500 hectares of rugged natural terrain overlooking Navarino Bay and will feature two new 18-hole golf courses.

The courses will complement Costa Navarino’s signature layouts at The Dunes Course and The Bay Course and, when completed, will boost the destination’s position as one of the world’s most comprehensive – and environmentally-friendly – golfing venues.

In addition, Costa Navarino’s Dunes Course was voted as ‘Greece’s Best Golf Course’, whilst The Westin Costa Navarino was recognised as ‘Greece’s Best Golf Hotel’.

Stephanos Theodorides, managing director, said: “We are honoured to receive such a wave of accolades, while we continue to work very hard to make sure every guest that visits us is treated to a truly memorable experience.

“It’s particularly gratifying to receive these awards at a time when Costa Navarino is expanding. With two new courses opening at Navarino Hills and two new resorts coming in 2022, it’s encouraging to receive recognition for both the new developments and the existing facilities and services the destination provides.”

And The Dunes Course and The Bay Course designer, two-time Major champion José María Olazábal, and his golf course design studio, Olazabal Design, were named Golf Course Designer of the Year.

Olazabal has been involved in golf course design for nearly 30 years since the 1990s with his first design being at La Sella Golf in Spain. To date, he has designed and opened 21 golf courses around the world.

Among them are several award-winning courses that have hosted top international competitions over the years. These include courses such as the Royal Sevilla Golf Club in Spain, the Olazabal Course in Mission Hills, China, and most recently the brand-new Education City Golf Club in Doha that received highest acclaim as a European Tour venue earlier this year.

José María Olazábal said: “It is a privilege to be named Designer of the Year and I am happy to accept this honour on behalf of our team. Let me dedicate this award to my late friend and long-time manager Sergio Gomez who sadly passed away earlier this year and who I know would be very proud today.”

Launched in 2014, the World Golf Awards have quickly risen to be regarded as one of the most prestigious awards programmes in the golf tourism industry.

Voted for by leading golf tourism professionals in addition to thousands of golf consumers worldwide, the World Golf Awards serves to recognise and celebrate commitment to excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golfing destinations.