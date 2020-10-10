Report finds Londoners are moving to Surrey and joining golf clubs there

People are moving out of London and particularly into Surrey, according to a report in the Financial Times, and this is having a positive effect on many local golf clubs’ memberships.

The newspaper states that ‘Londoners are decamping to the commuter county’, as a direct result of the pandemic, and this is proving to be good news for some golf clubs, as they are choosing them not just to join as they’re spending more time working from home than they used to, but also to entertain clients as golf is an acceptable socially distanced activity, unlike, for example, taking them to bars in London.

The report details The Wisley in Woking, which has a £40,000 joining fee and a membership subscription of £6,550 per year.

The period since June has seen the biggest influx of new members in the club’s history, says chief executive John Glendinning.

‘A large number of new members have recently moved from London and, with home working now widespread, members are using the course significantly more during weekdays, often entertaining clients,’ reports the paper.

“Now that they’re not going into work [in London], they are networking here,” states Glendinning.

The research also looks at Walton-on-Thames, in the upmarket Elmbridge borough, where sales of £1m-plus homes are up 84 per cent between June 1 and October 5 compared with 2019, and Weybridge, where one estate agent has seen the proportion of buyers from London increase from 27 per cent to 68 per cent in just a few months.

The article adds that one golf club local to both towns is Silvermere Golf and Leisure, where membership applications ‘have increased as homeworkers use them to entertain clients and network.

‘[Other] local sports clubs are also reporting an increase in admissions and greater competition for use of facilities.’

In the summer Foxhills and Farleigh golf clubs, both in Surrey, introduced new membership categories due to both the increased demand to play golf and to reflect the socio-economic profile of these golfers.

“Flexible working arrangements are set to become much more common after the coronavirus pandemic, particularly for those living in and around London, with workers looking for pleasant spaces to work, meet and entertain clients,” said a spokesman for the Foxhills Collection.

“Both Foxhills and Farleigh golf clubs are offering flexible corporate membership packages that are perfect for remote working for those looking to swap the boardroom for the golf course in a time where outdoor, socially distanced meetings are the safest alternative to online video calls.”