Scottish club receives £15k grant to improve borehole

A Scottish golf club has secured more than £15,000 of funding to reduce its reliance on mains water supplies.

The £15,750 grant, from water firm Suez’s communities trust, will be invested in the borehole that the facility has, so that it can produce more natural water.

Buckpool Golf Club has been using the borehole to irrigate its course, but it has been providing diminishing returns in recent years due to limited rainfall.

Dry weather has resulted in several warnings from Scottish Water due to low levels in reservoirs that supply mains taps, according to the Press and Journal.

The grant will therefore be used to increase the volume supplied. while adding a larger storage tank.Golf club captain John Adam said: “As a club, we are concerned that we are requiring more and more water to ensure our course is maintained in the best possible condition.

“Lack of capacity meant additional water is supplied from Scottish Water’s mains supply, which has been heavily processed.

“Increasing the flow rate from our existing borehole by installing a more modern pump and increasing the size of our storage tank will ensure our requirement will be more adequately met from a natural renewable source.”

Buckpool Golf Club previously received a grant from the same fund to insulate the clubhouse’s roof and install LED lights, which has led to reduced electricity and gas bills.

Marek Gordon, chairman of Suez Communities Trust, said: “We provide funding awards though the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

“We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Buckpool Golf Club.”