Surrey golf club opened by Tony Jacklin closes

A Surrey golf club that was opened in 1992 by winning Ryder Cup captain Tony Jacklin has closed.

Rusper Golf Club, in Dorking, near the border with Sussex, announced in late July that the venue would be returning to farmland in early autumn. It is thought this is due to financial difficulties.

On September 13 the club posted on Facebook: ‘We have one week to go and it is all getting very real.

‘A big and very heartfelt thank you to those of you who have listened and stuck by me, you know who you are. I am not going far and I really hope we can keep in touch. To Grant and Aaron, there are no words to thank you enough for all you have done and I wish you both good luck and good fortune, I am in your debt. And now I am getting a lump in my throat so I think I will go and wash it down with a pint or two!

‘Thank you everyone for the memories xx’

The venue then sold off clubhouse and course products such as machinery and lockers before closing in late September.