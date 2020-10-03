This Scottish golf club has a marketing tagline that no other club can beat

A remote Scottish golf club that is accessible via the shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world has revealed it also now has the longest hole in the UK.

Orkney’s Westray Golf Club’s third hole has been measured at 738 years, meaning it has overtaken West Midlands Golf Club, which has a hole that measures 725 yards.

Both holes are par sixes.

The club’s long third hole was created during a redesign of the course a few years ago, merging two par four holes into one. However, there have been no extensive attempts to publicise this, until now.

As the 1.7 mile flight from Papa Westray to the island, which can be done in 47 seconds if the wind helps, is the shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world, the club is marketing itself via the tagline “take the world’s shortest flight and play the UK’s longest hole”.

Greenkeeper Bill Turnbull, who has just stepped down from a five-year stint as men’s captain, said the hole is a challenge for both visitors and local players.

“It can be parred, it can be birdied,” he said. “There are a couple of members who have birdied it. On a windy day a bogey is a good score.

“A wee golf ball just gets affected by the wind, even on the green the ball will sit and move a wee bit in the wind.

“It’s just about trying to get people to come here and play the long hole. It is a great facility for the island.”

The club is hoping to get funding so it can build a clubhouse in the near future.

The island of Westray’s population is less than 600 people.

The longest hole in the world is believed to be at Gunsan Country Club in the North Jeolla Province of South Korea, which has a par seven that measures in at a shade under 1,100 yards.