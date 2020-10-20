This Welsh golf club will close to visitors for SIX weeks

A Welsh golf club that will close for two weeks because of new coronavirus restrictions will remain partially shut for a further four due to the filming of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! nearby.

In a bizarre twist caused by the pandemic, Abergele Golf Club announced just a few days ago that it would be closing to visitors from November 7 to December 5. It is located on the border of the Gwrych Castle estate – the new home of the reality series, because of Covid-19. The club also ran a promotion based around the television programme.

And then the Welsh government announced that all Welsh golf clubs will have to close between Friday October 23 at 6pm and Monday, November 9, due to the country entering a ‘circuit-breaker lockdown’ in a bid to combat a rise in coronavirus infections.

According to MSN, the club has confirmed that members will still be able to play as usual from November 9 to December 5.

The second closure to visitors ‘will likely encompass the ITV production, which usually runs from mid November to early December’, it added, but also stated that the club was unable to comment on the reason behind the temporary closure.

In a statement, the club said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors again before or after this time!”

The club recently said that it’s “excited” that the production has chosen Conwy to be its base.

And the club’s professional golfer, Stuart Runcie, said that he’ll “definitely” invite its presenters to a game.

A few days ago the club announced a promotion to coincide with I’m a Celebrity production, announced before the lockdown news.

The initiative, which was due to end on November 2, invited anyone called Ant or Dec can to play a round at the club for free.