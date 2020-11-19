A lockdown football match took place on a golf course

An Essex golf course that closed down for 28 days due to the English lockdown has discovered that a ‘full-scale’ football match took place on its course.

According to Essex Live, Belfairs Golf Course in Leigh-on-Sea, like all golf clubs in England, closed to the public in early November for four weeks.

It is a municipal venue and Southend Borough Council has said that it is disappointed to hear that large groups of people have ‘flouted’ lockdown restrictions on the golf course.

‘There have been reports of full-scale football matches happening on the grounds, with multiple families from different households meeting up outdoors,’ reports the website.

‘This is currently illegal under national lockdown laws, which last until December 2.’

Southend Borough Council has now said that they will be monitoring the area more closely to stop people from breaking lockdown laws.

Regarding activity on the golf course, Councillor Martin Terry – Southend Borough Council’s cabinet member for community safety – said: “It is disappointing to hear of groups of people flouting the government restrictions.

“These restrictions are in place to keep local people safe and well, and it is absolutely essential everyone plays their part so that we can all come out of these restrictions in a strong position from a public health perspective.

“I have asked our community safety team to monitor the area to disperse any large gatherings, but would urge any resident with concerns to contact Essex Police, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to Covid-19 restrictions.”

Police forces have the power to administer on-the-spot fines for anyone breaking lockdown restrictions.

Currently, members of the public can only meet up for outdoor exercise with their own household, or with a single member of the public outside their households.

Organised team sport can only be continued on a professional level.