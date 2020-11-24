Another historic golf course hit by vandals

A 130-year-old Scottish golf club that once had Arnold Palmer as a member has become the latest to see its course torn up by vandals.

A vehicle drove onto the venue causing damage to two areas at Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club in the Highlands, including one of the greens, destroying much of the work greenkeepers had carried out this year. As the ground was wet at the time, tyre damage was particularly significant.

In the last few days a golf club in Lancashire had a car drive at 80 miles per hours on its course and one in Gloucestershire reported significant tyre damage as well.

Police are investigating the incident at Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club.

Club captain Allan Thom said: “It is very disappointing to say the least.

“After all the hard work our greenkeepers do to keep our greens in pristine condition we get some mindless people deciding to drive a vehicle over the course, causing damage on the 11th green and the area between the 10th green and 11th tee?”

He added: “What can I say? I am very disappointed that in our community such a thing should happen.

“Like many businesses this year that have struggled to keep costs down with little income, golf clubs have been no different, which makes this sort of behaviour all the more disturbing.

“It is infuriating for our two greenkeepers who work hard all year round to keep our course in pristine condition for members and visitors alike.”

However, he said: “The response to this incident has been heartening both from social media and the wider golfing fraternity.”

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened between 4.30am and 11am on Saturday (November 21). Local officers have an appointment to speak with the complainer to gather more details.”

During Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club’s centenary celebrations in 1990, Arnold Palmer accepted an invitation to become an honorary member. Bobby Cruickshank, who came second in the 1923 US Open, was also a member.