Boris Johnson dashes hopes that golf will win lockdown reprieve

The prime minister has dashed hopes that golf courses in England will be allowed to remain open from November 5 to December 2 after all.

Just a few hours ago both The Times and The Guardian suggested it was likely that golf courses would receive a reprieve from the policy announced at the weekend about a new national lockdown. This stated that golf courses in England must close from November 5 to December 2.

However, Boris Johnson, responding to two questions specifically about golf in the House of Commons, said that unpicking items from the exemption list risks compromising the whole package.

He was asked by James Sunderland MP: “Many of my constituents have expressed concern about the closure of gyms, golf clubs and tennis clubs. Given the proven benefits of exercise and the lack of any evidence that these activities have contributed to the increase in the R rate, might the prime minister be willing to reconsider the guidance?”

The prime minister replied: “I must apologise for not being able to offer a huge list of exemptions. Once you unpick at one thing, the effectiveness of the whole package is compromised.”

More than an hour later he was asked by another MP if golf could still go ahead but with restrictions such as a two-ball format only. He replied that this was an excellent suggestion that would be considered, but then seemed to downplay the idea by adding again that there was a risk of including exemptions and said ‘golf will be able to resume in December’.

Earlier, The Guardian wrote: ‘The government is considering a more flexible approach to outdoor sports banned as part of the new lockdown measures that will be introduced on Thursday. The Guardian understands that golf, tennis and swimming in particular are potentially in line for reprieves, with discussions ongoing at the highest levels about whether to allow sports to continue that can easily social distance.

‘A final decision is likely to be made in the next 24-36 hours.’

In addition, Craig Tracey MP said on Sunday night: “Very positive conversation with the government tonight on making case for golf courses to remain open. Flagged the petition which at that time was 186,000 and rising.”

Then the BBC’s sports editor, Dan Roan, suggested a U-turn was unlikely.

‘I’m told that Public Health England are now pushing back hard against an argument that golf and tennis should be granted an exemption from Lockdown 2 restrictions. Talks ongoing but hopes that those two socially-distanced, outdoor sports could be permitted are fading,’ he wrote on social media.

Mike Dickson, sports journalist at the Daily Mail, responded: ‘Government is always uneasy at the prospect of being seen to favour what many consider ‘posh’ sports. Most people are unaware that the average annual tennis club sub costs about the same as a decent pair of football boots.’