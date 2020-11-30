Golf club owner offers to save struggling venue

A golf club owner who tried to rescue one club that closed this year has now offered to hold talks with a view to saving another venue that is due to close at the end of this year.

Recently it was announced that the Harry Colt-designed 18-hole Allestree Park Golf Course in Derbyshire has been told it must permanently close at the end of December.

However, the owner of the Nottinghamshire Golf Club has said he hopes to save the venue.

Alan Hardy said he has contacted Derby City Council, the owner of Allestree Golf Club, offering to hold talks around formulating a rescue package.

According to TheBusinessDesk.com Hardy said: “I was saddened to hear once again how another golf club is about to close its doors.

“I’ve spoken to Derby City Council and I understand the club isn’t viable in its current guise which I understand as it is a very tough economic time and many businesses are being forced to review the future

“I understand also that they want to turn it to parkland, which is appealing as people need free green spaces to spend time in particularly during times of ongoing restrictions and lockdowns but I can’t help but wonder is there a compromise so that golf can continue on the site

“In my experience of running a successful golf club, and using the lessons learned at The Nottinghamshire, I feel that there may be an opportunity to save Allestree. Multiple jobs could be created if made viable, and maybe working with the council we can find a way to make elements of this open to the public to enjoy the areas of natural beauty as well.

“I would very much welcome the opportunity to sit down with the team at Derby City Council to see if we can create something for the wider community as well as creating job opportunities and ensuring golf is available as a sport, effectively creating a rescue package.

Earlier this year Hardy contacted the liquidators at Patshull Park, which had just closed down, to see if it could be brought back.