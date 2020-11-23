Golf operator reports membership and participation surge in 2020

An operator of eight Scottish golf courses has reported an overall membership increase of a staggering 43 percent in 2020 compared with 2019.

South Ayrshire Council, which runs sites such as Troon Links and Dalmilling Golf Course, says the increase in registered users contributed to 90,000 member rounds in the last year – an increase of 23,000, and this includes more than two months when the eight courses were closed due to the pandemic.

It has also taken place despite an increase to the intervals between tee times.

Bunkered reports that despite the removal of reserved times for visitors, there has also been an increase of nearly 9,500 non-member rounds compared to the same period last year.

The operator also introduced an updated online booking system to help reduce physical contact and improve course usage.

Golf South Ayrshire operates eight courses throughout the region: Belleisle, Seafield, Dalmilling and Maybole, as well as Girvan and a trio of courses at Troon Links.

Welcoming the news, councillor Siobhian Brown, the economy and culture portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council, said: “The number of people playing golf on our courses is fantastic. Golf is one of the few sports where players can remain physically distanced, and it’s a great way to maintain physical activity.

“We would like to thank all of our members for their patience in the face of increasing demand. We realise that a small number may not be able to get their preferred tee times at the moment, so we are continuing to review and manage availability.”

She added: “The team at Golf South Ayrshire has done an amazing job to make sure that everyone is kept safe, and that golfers can continue to do what they love. Golf has always been an important part of the local economy, and it plays a crucial role in ensuring South Ayrshire is an even better place to live. I’m sure we can continue to grow the game in years to come.”