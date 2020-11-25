Golf to be banned in Northern Ireland and for some people in Scotland

Golf is set to be banned in Northern Ireland for two weeks, and some golfers in Scotland will not be allowed to play at certain venues, according to reports.

The news comes as English golf clubs have been told their 28-day coronavirus ban will end on December 2.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, golf courses were included in a list of leisure facilities that will be closed under the new two-week lockdown restrictions, which are due to start this Friday.

Just as it was in England, there has been much confusion surrounding the announcement.

Justice minister Naomi Long suggested on radio that ‘clarification’ was needed on whether golf courses could remain open.

However, shortly afterwards she posted on social media that Ulster chiefs within the Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) are moving forward on the assumption that courses will be closed for two weeks from Friday. The published rules then did not mention golf but said ‘private sports clubs may remain open for individual training only‘.

Meanwhile in Scotland, golfers living in Midlothian are set to join their Edinburgh counterparts in being hit with a Covid-19 playing ban at clubs in East Lothian, reports The Scotsman.

‘Both East Lothian and Midlothian had been due to move from Level 3 to Level 2 areas while the City of Edinburgh remained at Level 3.

‘That had led to a number of East Lothian clubs informing members in Level 3 areas that they will not be permitted to book tee times or use practice or clubhouse facilities for the time being.

‘Midlothian members, meanwhile, had been allowed to book games as normal, but a late change of plan by first minister Nicola Sturgeon to keep it in Level 3 has now led to them facing the same disappointment.

‘The Scotsman understands that at least one East Lothian club was preparing an email to send out to members in Midlothian to inform them of the dramatic 11th-hour development.

‘It means that only East Lothian-based members will be permitted to play at some clubs on ‘Scotland’s Golf Coast’ until the restrictions are relaxed.’