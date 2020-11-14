Golf tourism set to bounce back in 2021

A new survey has found increasing confidence in golf tourism for 2021 following a very difficult 2020 due to the pandemic.

With vaccines likely to be available from early in the year, a survey of more than 1,000 golf customers of the QHotels Group found just under half, 49 percent, were considering organising a golf break next year, but they are yet to decide on final travel plans.

Of those that have already made arrangements for 2021, just under a third are planning to stay in the UK.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of the QHotels Group, said: “These figures make very interesting reading – and offers plenty of hope for the UK golf-resort industry at a time when they need it most.

“Our business levels are looking very encouraging for 2021, particularly in the spring. Advance bookings in our golf sector have been very good and it is great to know that a large proportion of our golf audience are still to book for next year.

“This survey also makes the general picture really promising and there’s plenty for golf resorts to be positive about, both in the UK and further afield, particularly at a time when golf is so popular in this country and participation numbers are growing all the time.”

The survey also found that around 50 percent of the golfers questioned considered the quality of golf courses on offer to be the most important factor when deciding where to book a golf break, and 54 per cent of golfers preferred to play between three to four rounds on a break away, with an overwhelming 85 per cent of the people booking a holiday for seven days or less.

The survey comes as Fairway International Travel, based in Yorkshire, a company that specialises in providing travel for golfers, has secured £1.5 million in funding in order to expand in 2021.