Here’s three significant developments in the UK golf industry in November

Here’s three developments that took place in November that could have significant ramifications for the golf industry, moving forward.

The government is aware that business rates can be unfair for golf clubs

This is particularly relevant because some Covid financial support has been based on the rates golf clubs pay.

Produced by the Sport Industry Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University, a report found that some golf clubs pay more than double the rates of others the same size, with some paying more than three times others despite having the same number of members.

An MP has submitted the report to the treasury and said it “makes the case very clearly that the application of business rates across the UK is not consistent for golf clubs and that there are alternatives that can be applied.”

Golf courses are being targeted by bored youngsters

Presumably because they have less to do due to the pandemic, there have been several cases of golf courses being damaged by vandals in recent weeks.

A vehicle drove onto Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club, damaging one of the greens, the course at Haddington Golf Club has been damaged by an off-road bike and quad bike, a car performed a series of ‘donuts’ on the surface at Southport Golf Academy before driving off at a high speed and tyre tracks were found across the venue at Cleeve Hill Golf Club.

Golf is even better for you than was thought

We’ve known for a while that golf is linked to physical and mental wellbeing, but now Stephen Smith, the chief neuroscientist at Sport Psychology Ltd, has reviewed a 10-step ‘model for happiness – particularly in a pandemic’, created by the head of behavioural science at the London School of Economics, and concluded that golf fulfils all 10 steps, such as ‘keep moving’ and ‘don’t let go of purpose’.

On top of that, a US study of 135 golf courses has found that they offer major benefits to their local environment, particularly surrounding temperatures, pollinating, retaining stormwater nutrients and biodiversity.

“It is critical to the health of our communities, particularly in urban areas, that golf courses are viewed through the same lens as a city park,” concluded one of the researchers.