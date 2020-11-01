Petition for golf to stay open quickly hits 100,000 signatures

A petition for golf courses to be allowed to stay open during the November lockdown in England hit 100,000 signatures within just a few hours of launching.

On October 31, the UK government announced that new coronavirus restrictions in England, from November 5 to December 2, would mean that golf courses and driving ranges must close.

The government website gov.uk stated: ‘To reduce social contact, the government has ordered certain businesses and venues to close. These include golf courses and driving ranges.’

The petition figure is significant because 100,000 signatures is the threshold for the UK government to consider any petition on its website for debate in parliament.

The petition is called ‘Exempt golf courses from the list of venues required to close due to Covid-19’.

It states: ‘Isolation [is] essential to the government’s strategy for fighting coronavirus, and UK citizens must remain healthy and exercise whilst keeping adequate distance between people. The government should allow golf courses to open so families or individuals can play golf in order to exercise safely.

‘This could be achieved on golf courses, whether families or individuals are playing rounds. On the course everyone can keep a safe distance from each other. Let’s make use of the space and the open air. Golf can help people stay healthy and happy whilst observing social distancing rules.’

Launched by Montague Florin on November 1, it had achieved more than 110,000 signatures before midday. At one point it was growing at a rate several hundred signatures every minute.

Several people have promoted it on social media.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan wrote: ‘Outdoor socially distanced exercise is crucial for well being .. Golf is one sport that could continue.’

Rick Shiels PGA wrote: ‘Signed & shared! Every little helps!’

Presenter Vernon Kay added: Why close golf courses… Exercise! Outdoors! And the way most of my pals play we never see each other for 4hrs!! Fore left!!!

A Texas Medical Association chart rated golf as the same risk as going for a walk, run or bike ride with others. Only tennis ranked safer among sports. Golf participation boomed in 2020 largely because the sport has been seen as a safe one to play during a pandemic.