Scottish club survived spring lockdown because locals didn’t want to lose it

The captain of a golf club on the Isle of Cumbrae in Scotland has said his venue could have closed down during the March to May lockdown but ut survived thanks to its members and other locals.

He said they knew that the club could have gone under and they did not want to lose it so rallied round.

According to Largs and Millport News, 200 members and visitors went out of their way to support the club.

Captain Walter Horne said: “Our members have been so supportive of us during the pandemic and we have also had lots of outside visitors coming down and using the club.

“The islanders and caravanners have been coming up here to eat when it is allowed, which has been a huge boost.

“People have been volunteering to paint the place and do odd jobs. That’s what a club is all about – and people are lining up to help.

“When we were closed down people looked at us and realised they didn’t want to lose the club.”

Walter says that the restrictions on the operation of the clubhouse and bar has been the biggest blow to finances.

He explained: “It has been the hardest year we’ve had since the foot and mouth outbreak but we survived that and we’re on the right road here too.

“We’ve managed to avert a disaster and we’re looking okay.

“When we didn’t have the bar there was a bit of a hole in the cashflow but it needed to be done to keep everyone safe.

“The committee have been great and we’ve got a lot of good people. I can’t thank them enough.

“I am stepping down as captain in February but hopefully I am leaving the club in a good place for the next person.”

The fate of Western Park Golf Course in Leicestershire is an example of how important a golf club is to a community – including even for non-golfers.

The venue, which was maintained by greenkeepers, closed down four years ago as part of a cost-cutting initiative by its local council.

It has laid empty ever since – and the council now wants to convert it into a housing and industrial complex, which has upset some locals.