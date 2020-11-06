Woman who granted a golfing wish to her dying husband has now introduced 100 children to golf

A woman who took up golf in 2017 because this was her dying husband’s wish has now introduced the game to more than 100 children via a golf academy she launched.

Angela Dale took up golf as a hobby after promising her husband, Chris, that she would play in order to socialise after his death.

She found herself in love with the sport, and within just one year of taking it up had gained a PGA level 1 coaching qualification and set up a golf academy, which has been a success.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, she said: “When I was out playing golf I didn’t see any children playing. When I asked why I was told it was too difficult for children to get into and takes a lot of time.

“My time is free and I am happy to give it.

“During my conversations with other golfers and the governing bodies I was told it couldn’t be done – especially given that we didn’t have any facilities. Well it has been done and the families seem to like it … Chris would approve.”

She launched the Wirral Golf Academy (WGA) in March 2018.

The academy runs a tiered system for children of all ages, and now has over 100 children on its books working across a number of golf sites including Hoylake and Arrowe Park municipal golf courses and Moreton Hills Golf Centre.

Younger members of the academy, known as ‘seedlings’, are taught by Angela, who coaches through fun games. They progress from there to ‘grass roots’ level, where pro George Nicholson helps them transition to playing on the course.

When the children have gained enough skills they are introduced to playing on several Wirral golf courses so they can choose which golf club they would like to join. The WGA then helps the children join the junior sections of the golf clubs.

Moreton Hills’ PGA professional, Angus Law, takes the children through the first stage of their next journey, ‘Start and Learn’, teaching them the basics of grip, stance, posture and swing with a range of clubs, for example.

At Hoylake Municipal, PGA pro Simon Hootons takes the juniors through the stage ‘Learn and Play’. He takes them onto the course and covers the technical and tactical aspects while showing them how to behave and conduct themselves while playing golf.

One parent, Lucy, said: “The Wirral Golf Academy has given our son invaluable experience on the golf course. As non golf-playing parents we found it very hard to get our son onto a golf course.

“Being part of the academy he has played on a number of different courses. Having coaching at both Moreton Hills and at Hoylake Municipal our son has developed his golf technique and has built confidence on the course.”